Man Utd's Cristiano Ronaldo announces tragic passing of baby son
CAPE TOWN - Manchester United and Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has been hit by tragedy following the death of his baby son.
The footballer made the announcement with his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, on social media on Monday night.
The couple announced in October that they were expecting twins.
In a statement, the couple said: "It is with the deepest sadness that we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that only a parent can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are an angel. We will always love you."
April 18, 2022
The couple met during the forward's time at Real Madrid. They have a four-year-old daughter together, while Ronaldo also has three other children.
Manchester United tweeted: "Your pain is our pain, Cristiano. Sending love and strength to you and the family at this time."
Real Madrid also responded to the tragic news on its website, saying "its President and its Board of Directors deeply regret the death of one of the children that our beloved Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, were expecting. Real Madrid joins the grief of the whole family and wants to show them all our love and affection."
Manchester United will play Liverpool at Anfield on Monday night.