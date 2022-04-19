Man Utd's Cristiano Ronaldo announces tragic passing of baby son

The footballer made the announcement with his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, on social media on Monday night.

CAPE TOWN - Manchester United and Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has been hit by tragedy following the death of his baby son.

The couple announced in October that they were expecting twins.

In a statement, the couple said: "It is with the deepest sadness that we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that only a parent can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are an angel. We will always love you."