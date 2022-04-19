KZN floods has seriously disrupted ports, rails, communication, power, MPs told

Deputy Minister David Mahlobo and the department gave parliament a storm damage report which affected several municipalities from Kwa-Zulu Natal to the Eastern Cape today.

CAPE TOWN - The Water and Sanitation Department told Parliament of the extensive storm damage in KwaZulu-Natal which disrupted telecommunications, electricity and port terminals.

Sewerage networks were also damaged, which caused effluent to flow into the ocean.

Deputy Minister David Mahlobo and the department gave Parliament a storm damage report which affected several municipalities from KwaZulu-Natal to the Eastern Cape on Tuesday.

The Water and Sanitation Department’s briefing to the portfolio committee followed Monday’s announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa that a national state of disaster was declared following the devastating storm.

Mahlobo said that over 400mm of rain fell over two days, way above the 100mm average.

"What has happened is that the flooding has led to a serious disruption in the main supply systems, whether it is the transport system, whether it is connectivity in terms of communication, whether it is rail, whether it is ports, whether it is issues of water and electricity," Mahlobo explained.

Mahlobo mentioned a few quick wins, like ensuring the supply of clean drinking water to affected communities as quickly as possible.