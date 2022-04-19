KZN floods has exacerbated COVID's impact on education - child rights group

Save the Children South Africa's Yani Horn said they're gravely concerned about the wellbeing and safety of children in the disaster-stricken region.

CAPE TOWN – The devastation left by flooding in KwaZulu-Natal has further exacerbated the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on education.

This was according to children’s rights organisation, Save the Children South Africa.

Fifty-seven children, among the over 400 fatalities, have died in the disaster.

"Many children will not be able to attend school in the coming days. Children and their families have been displaced and have lost valuable belongings which will contribute to psychological problems and have a far-reaching effect on the quality of life," Horn said.

The organisation has activated emergency response efforts to take care of the immediate needs of children and their families.

This included ensuring that they had access to clean drinking water, food, warm clothes, blankets, shelter and safety. It's also making sure that they have the necessary medical care.

Meanwhile, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga will visit the province on Tuesday to assess the extent of the damages to schools.

At the last count, 630 schools were affected, 101 were inaccessible and 124 schools suffered extensive damage.