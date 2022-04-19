KZN DA calls for Zikalala to be recalled over alleged hijacking of water tank

The devastating floods in the province last week resulted in significant damage to infrastructure and have left several areas without water.

DURBAN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in KwaZulu-Natal has called for the province’s premier and the ANC’s chair in KwaZulu-Natal Sihle Zikalala, to be recalled in the wake of allegations that he effectively hijacked a water tanker for his own use last week.

A video of a water tanker outside Zikalala’s home in La Mercy where residents said it was offloaded for his exclusive use was posted on social media at the weekend and has since gone viral.

And so the video sparked widespread outrage.

Zikalala’s offices have since claimed the video was “digitally manipulated” and insist the premier arranged the tanker for the community.

But the La Mercy Civic and Ratepayers Association has accused them of bending the truth.

Dean Macpherson the DA’s KwaZulu-Natal chairperson said if this is the case and Zikalala did indeed divert the water for himself then it amounted to theft.

"Certainly in our view what the Premier has done is effectively stealing water from the poorest and most vulnerable residents in the city. There’s only so much water to go around, there are only so many tankers available. And to hijack one for his personal use is simply not acceptable and is grotesque and should be absolutely condemned."

Macpherson said the president should recall Zikalala.

"It’s very clear now that the President must within his own structures act against Sihle Zikalala and he must effect recalling him because if he doesn't it’s just going to signal to every other cadre and comrade in the province and nationally that KZN is open for corruption. It simply can not be while a million people are struggling to access water in the metro that the Premier is able to - at will and without any consequences - access water for himself while skipping the queue and others are forced to watch on while his behaviour is left unchecked".