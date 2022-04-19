KZN ANCYL's Mfundo Mokoena shot and killed

The ANC Youth League's Mfundo Mokoena was shot and killed as he arrived home on Monday night.

JOHANNESBURG - Another African National Congress (ANC) leader has been gunned down in KwaZulu-Natal but the party insists the crime has nothing to do with political differences.

The ANC Youth League's Mfundo Mokoena was shot and killed as he arrived home on Monday night.

Mokoena was a well-known Thabani Nyawose supporter.

Nyawose failed to win control of the eThwkini region at its conference last week.

Several political leaders have been gunned down in KZN - several of those councillors worked in eThekwini, which boasts the ANC's largest membership.

The ANC has also called for swift action from law enforcement agencies.

ANC provincial spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela: "We don't want to speculate until we go and see the family and hear their side of the story. At this point, we don't know. He was shot, that's what happened."