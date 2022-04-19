KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC says 80% of patient files are salvageable

Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu and Health Minister Joe Phaahla were in KwaZulu-Natal to assess the impact of the floods.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu says 35 coastal health facilities have been badly affected by the devastating floods.

The minister stopped by the Inanda Community Health Centre for inspection.

As KwaZulu-Natal continues to count the extent of human and infrastructure losses, the health Simelane-Zulu said 80% of the patient files at the hospitals that were visited could still be salvaged.



Around 40,000 people were left homeless and over 400 people lost their lives. Many more are still missing.

“The 80% of them are still salvageable but we are going to have that 20% that is going to be a problem. We have started implementing a system that we are calling E-Health and this system is meant to assist the patient from the moment they walk into the door until they walk out. But the minister also made a commitment that the Department of Health at national level will assist us with what we need that we need,” said Simelane-Zulu.

The MEC said they would do all they can to assist those in need.

Flood relief efforts would also take place in phases.