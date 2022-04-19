How to get your fitness back without picking up injuries

Gugu Mhlungu spoke to the wellness coach at TROVE Wellness, Juanita Khumalo, and asked for tips on getting back into working out without hurting yourself.

JOHANNESBURG - Maybe you've been thinking about going to the gym, going for a jog, or getting fitter and healthier but how do you go about doing that without injuring yourself?

And if you have already had an injury how do you ease back into your workouts?

Gugu Mhlungu spoke to the wellness coach at TROVE Wellness, Juanita Khumalo, and asked for tips on getting back into exercise the right way.

"Before you even start exercising, you need to make sure that you warm up. So, warming up is important as it warms up your muscles, it helps you avoid injury, so warming up is critical before you exercise," said Khumalo.

One might think what they are doing post-injury isn't enough to get them back to their former self but Khumalo says relax.

"The second thing is don't do too much too soon."

For more tips, listen to the audio below: