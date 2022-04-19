Government and ANC officials pay respect to Thabo Masebe's family

News of Masebe's death broke last night.

JOHANNESBURG - Several government and African National Congress (ANC) officials, including Coordinator in the Office of Secretary-General Gwen Ramokgopa, arrived at the home of veteran communicator Thabo Masebe.

News of Masebe's death broke on Tuesday night.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura met with family inside Masebe's Kempton Park home to pass his condolences.

Tributes were pouring in for Masebe who served in various communications roles, including as spokesperson for former deputy president Kgalema Motlanthe.

Makhura described the late acting director general in his office as dependable and ethical with many describing his death as a monumental loss to the communications fraternity.

A white marquee was setup in the garden of Masebe's home where several cars belonging to mourners, including officials, dignitaries and family members, were lined up.

Makhura was joined by some members of his cabinet and ANC Treasurer General Paul Mashatile.