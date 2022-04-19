Gauteng govt mourns passing of acting DG Thabo Masebe

At the time of his passing on Monday, he was acting director-general in the Gauteng premier's office.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans are mourning the loss of respected and well-known communicator Thabo Masebe.

Premier David Makhura has described him as a loyal and committed servant of the people who dedicated his time to transforming the provincial communications services.

Even though Masebe had been in an out of hospital last year, government officials said that his death was sudden.

The Gauteng government's Vuyo Mhaga said that Masebe would be missed.

"We are devastated by his passing. He has left a massive void to all of us. I can say that I was working side-by-side with a legend. He was a legendary communicator and he was one of the greatest teachers in the communication space," Mhaga said.