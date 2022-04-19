Fernandes fit to face Liverpool despite car crash

No parties involved are understood to have sustained serious injuries and Fernandes took part in training with the rest of the United squad on the eve of the game at Anfield.

MANCHESTER - Bruno Fernandes will be fit for Manchester United's Premier League trip to Liverpool despite being involved in a minor car crash on Monday.

"Obviously the accident happened on the way to Carrington, but as far as I know nobody was injured," Rangnick said at his pre-match press conference.

"He trained with the team and he was ok. That's why I think he will also be ok for tomorrow."

Both sides are in desperate need of the points for different reasons.

Liverpool can go top with victory over their old rivals, who they thrashed 5-0 at Old Trafford earlier in the season.

United needed a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick to see off bottom-of-the-table Norwich 3-2 on Saturday, but defeats for Arsenal and Tottenham have given Rangnick's men new life in the fight for a place in the top four and next season's Champions League.

"It's only about our situation and after last weekend's results we are still in the race for the top four," added Rangnick. "In order to stay in that race, we have to win almost every game, starting with tomorrow."

However, Rangnick was scathing in his assessment of his own side's performance out of possession against Norwich at the weekend.

"We must be at our very best defensively but still have an approach to the game where we can be a threat," said the German.

"We still know that if we raise our level, if we play a top performance, we have a chance to get three points and this will be our ambition and our goal for tomorrow."

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was influenced by Rangnick's methods early in his coaching career, but Klopp said the pair's relationship has been "on hold" since Rangnick arrived in England.

"We didn’t have contact since he is in England, since he is at United. I think that's just a mutual respect - I respect his job, he respects my job," said Klopp.

Liverpool are overwhelming favourites to infict more misery on United and take another step towards a potential quadruple of trophies.

Klopp's men have already won the League Cup, will face Chelsea in the FA Cup final next month and take on Villarreal in the Champions League semi-finals.

"Two of the biggest clubs in the world for sure face each other. Massive history around, big fights in the past, big fights since I'm here," added Klopp.

"This time it's an incredibly important game again for both teams. That says it all."