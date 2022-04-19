Go

Eskom escalates power cuts to stage 4

The power utility said that had been forced to escalate the power cuts after units at Majuba and Tutuka tripped.

Image: © Aekkarak Thongjiew/123rf.com
21 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Eskom has announced that stage four rolling power cuts has been implemented with immediate effect.

The power utility said that it had been forced to escalate the power cuts after units at Majuba and Tutuka tripped.

Stage two blackouts had been in effect since Sunday and was expected to end at 5am on Wednesday morning.

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter is expected to brief the country on the state of the power grid at 10am on Tuesday morning.

