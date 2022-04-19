Two years after Emaan Solomons' murder, duo to stand trial

Seven-year-old Emaan Solomons was playing in front of her Ocean View home when gunmen opened fire. She was hit by a stray bullet.

CAPE TOWN - Two suspected gangsters accused of the 2020 murder of an Ocean View child go on trial on Tuesday in the Western Cape High Court.

She was hit by a stray bullet.

Solomons' family has waited more than two years for the trial to start.

The accused, Eben Basson and Chivargo Fredericks, had allegedly intended to murder a rival gangster in retaliation for an earlier attack on one of their own.

That's according to the investigating officer's affidavit, submitted to the court during the pair's bail application.

But instead, they shot dead an innocent child.