Delta Air Lines gets go-ahead from South Africa for international flights

As the world continues to recover from the pandemic, more international airlines announced flights to and from Cape Town International.

CAPE TOWN – US airline, Delta, finally had the go-ahead from South Africa to fly a triangular route between Atlanta, Johannesburg and Cape Town.

Mayco member for economic growth James Vos said he made several submissions to Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula and Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu on this matter over the past few months.

“Connecting Cape Town with key source markets around the world, and especially North America, is vital for economic growth and a game changer for so many linked industries.”

He added most recently, Air Belgium announced it would start a seasonal route from September while Air Botswana, Emirates and KLM would all increase the frequency of their flights in the coming months.