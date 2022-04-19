Damage to KZN schools estimated at R450 million

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Education Kwazi Mahengu said currently estimated at around R442 million and the cost is set to increase.

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Education Kwazi Mahengu said repairs were estimated at around R442 million and the cost was likely to increase.

Mshengu joined Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga who has accessed the extent of damage caused by the floods in schools across the province.

Fifty-seven learners died due to the floods and this number was likely to rise.

"Well the preliminary figure stands at R442 million and that's only this infrastructure as you can see the school lots of things have been damaged. Literally, the only thing we can find in this school is teachers and learners".

With over 100 schools still inaccessible, Mshengu said the department is still trying to quantify the total amount of schools affected.

The department is hopeful that by Friday it would have a full assessment of what needs to be done so as to ensure pupils return to the classroom.