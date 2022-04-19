Court sees CCTV footage of alledged Khayelitsha mass shooter

35-year-old Thando Shuba faces six murder charges relating to a fatal shooting in the Enkanini Informal settlement last month.

CAPE TOWN - CCTV footage has featured at the court appearance of a man accused of a Khayelitsha mass shooting.

The CCTV footage aims to confirm the accused's alleged alibi.

Defence attorney Phindile Vepile said it showed Thando Shuba at three different locations in the Belhar area at the time the shooting took place.

"After the footage was viewed the state asked for a postponement in order for the prosecutor in court to discuss this matter with the senior public prosecutor for them to make a decision on a way forward".

Two women and four men between the ages of 18 and 27 were shot and killed in Lindela Road on 20 March.

The case has been remanded until Thursday.