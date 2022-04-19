Climate change, weak spatial planning blamed for devastation of KZN floods

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma gave a briefing on the declaration of a national state of disaster over the severe weather patterns in recent weeks that left large areas in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape flooded.

JOHANNESBURG - Government has blamed climate change for the destruction caused by flooding across KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape but admitted there were also weaknesses in spatial planning that needed to be addressed.

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma briefed the media on the declaration of a national state of disaster over the severe weather patterns in recent weeks that has left large areas flooded.

She explained that KwaZulu-Natal had received four months’ worth of rain in just one day, demonstrating the devastating effects of climate change.

With 4,000 homes destroyed so far and over 40,000 people have been displaced, government said planners needed to go back to the drawing board after the floods.



Dlamini-Zuma said people should build back better.

“So, nobody should build back in the riverbanks and also in flood planes but also in some of the areas which are just geographically not right for residential areas.”

Meanwhile, as government insisted the events were due to climate change, meteorologists said the storms were not tropical but instead part of a normal South African weather system.

MINISTERS TOUR DISASTER AREAS

Ministers are touring flood-ravaged parts of KwaZulu-Natal, following the declaration of a national state of disaster.

At the same time, the Water and Sanitation Department has told Parliament of extensive storm damage that's affected telecommunications, electricity supply, port terminals, as well as water and sewerage networks.

Deputy Minister David Mahlobo has given MPs a storm damage report covering municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.

"What has happened is that the flooding has led to a serious disruption in the main supplies' system whether it is the transport system, whether it is the connectivity of telecommunications, whether it is rail, port, issues of water and electricity".

Mahlobo did mention a few quick wins like ensuring the supply of clean drinking water to affected communities as quickly as possible.