Charl Kinnear murder case expected to resume in court on Tuesday

Seven accused are expected in court on Tuesday, facing charges which include conspiracy to commit murder and murder.

CAPE TOWN - The murder case of slain organised crime detective Charl Kinnear is back in court on Tuesday.

Alleged underworld gang boss, Nafiz Modack, and others face a string of charges in the Blue Downs Regional Court relating to Kinnear's assassination.

Kinnear was shot and killed outside his Bishop Lavis home in September 2020.

Seven accused are expected in court on Tuesday, facing charges which include conspiracy to commit murder and murder.

Nafiz Modack, Jacques Cronje and former anti-gang unit member, Ashley Tabisher, were denied bail in January.

The court ruled that it would not be in the interest of justice to grant them bail.

Zane Killian, Ricardo Morgan, Janick Adonis and Amaal Jantjies will appear in the dock alongside the trio. They face charges that include managing and participating in activities of a criminal enterprise, corruption as well as money laundering.

Earlier this month, convicted murderer Abongile Nqodi confessed to murdering the father of Warrant Officer Nico Heerschap, who was investigating Modack in July 2019.

In his plea and sentence agreement, Nqodi said that Modack ordered the hit.