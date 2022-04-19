Alleged gunman in Khayelitsha mass shooting due back in court for bail bid

Thando Shuba (36) faces six counts of murder in relation to the shooting and will appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - The alleged gunman in involved in a mass shooting in Khayelitsha is set to apply for bail.

Six people from different areas in the community lost their lives in a shooting incident in the Enkanini informal settlement.

Thando Shuba's defence insists that he is innocent and that he does have alibi.

His attorney, Phindile Vepile, previously said that they had submitted CCTV footage as proof that he was not present at the crime scene when the shooting took place.

However, at his previous appearance, the State told the court that detectives had raised some concerns after viewing the footage.

Shuba was identified by an eyewitness as one of the gunmen.