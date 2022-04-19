Alleged gang boss Nafiz Modack back in court in July

Nafiz Modack's brother, Yaseen and Mogamat Mukudam have joined the accused in the dock.

CAPE TOWN - Alleged gang boss Nafiz Modack returns to court in July.

Modack and his co-accused appeared briefly in the Blue Downs Regional Court on Tuesday.

They are charged in connection with the assassination of organised crime detective Charl Kinnear in September 2020, as well as allegations of fraud and money laundering.

Mukudam allegedly had a corrupt relationship with Modack.

It's understood Yaseen joined the case for his alleged involvement in his brother's alleged money laundering activities.

Unregistered private investigator, Zane Killian, was also before the court for his alleged involvement in Kinnear's fatal shooting.

The case has been remanded to the 6 July for further investigation.