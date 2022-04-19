1 person killed, 5 wounded during Operation Dudula march in Soweto

It is understood that members of the Operation Dudula were demonstrating over cable theft near an informal settlement in Soweto on Monday when shots were fired.

JOHANNESBURG - A person has been killed and five others wounded in a march led by a vigilante march in Joburg.

It is understood that members of Operation Dudula were demonstrating over cable theft near an informal settlement in Soweto on Monday when shots were fired.

The police's Brenda Muridili: "All of the victims are reported to be South Africans. A case of murder and five counts of attempted murder has been registered for investigation by the serious and violent crimes unit at the provincial head office. No one has been arrested yet and we are appealing to anyone with information to kindly call our Crimestop number 08600 10111."

The Dudula outfit unlawfully targets foreign-owned shops and businesses. It also claims to be attacking brothels, drug dens and places of alleged criminality.