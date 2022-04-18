WATCH: Ramaphosa gives update on govt's response to floods

This comes after Cabinet's meeting on Sunday where officials evaluated the social and economic aftermath of the flooding in the two provinces as well as work that's currently underway to relief and rebuild.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Monday (9 pm) giving details on government's response on the deadly floods that have ravaged KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.

Ramaphosa postponed his trip to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to attend to the impact of severe weather events.

Earlier this year, the 14 people lost their lives after torrential rains caused floods and damaged roads in the Eastern Cape.

Following inclement weather there, a flood warning was issued for the province.

Now, 443 people have lost their lives in KZN.