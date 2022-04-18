Viola Davis as Michelle Obama: The pout that set Twitter ablaze

Though she had her fun, Twitter users had some choice words for Viola Davis' portrayal of one of the State’s most iconic first ladies, with some comparing her pout to a caricature rather than an award-winning performance.

JOHANNESBURG - On Sunday, the first episode of Showtime’s The First Lady premiered on the US television network. Centering on the political and private lives of three of the State’s most iconic First Ladies, the show stars Viola Davis as Michelle Obama, Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford and Gillian Anderson as Elanor Roosevelt and Twitter has some thoughts.

Receiving mixed to negative reviews, the anthology series has disappointing 43% on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes and the negative reception of the show seems to be echoed on Twitter where Davis’ portrayal of the State's first black First Lady was dragged.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly’s latest Around The Table episode, Davis describes the role as nothing like she’s ever done before and despite claims otherwise, she claims that her portrayal of Obama was a “joy to play”.

Here’s what they had to say.

The fact that no one ever noticed this about Michelle Obama BUT Ms.Viola Davis dedicated her life to it 😭😭😭 https://t.co/EA7jYBxf4n — 𝙴𝚛𝚒𝚌𝚔𝚊💜 (@_theeunicorn_) April 17, 2022