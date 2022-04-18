Research vessel studying oceanic microbiomes headed for Cape Town

Scientists are set to host workshops on their research, as well as discuss a range of issues pertaining to our oceans.

CAPE TOWN - A research vessel studying oceanic microbiomes is heading for Cape Town.

The French Schooner Tara is set to dock at the V&A Waterfront this week where the public will be allowed to tour the vessel.

Scientists are set to host workshops on their research, as well as discuss a range of issues pertaining to our oceans.

Associate Professor at the University of Pretoria, Thulani Makhalanyane, said researchers from South Africa, Brazil, and Europe collaborated on the project.

"The main point of the project is to understand what is called microbiomes in the South Atlantic. So, microbiomes communities could include anything from bacteria, algae, miosis and how they change in specific habitats."

Makhalanyane said the ship already docked in Chile and at different locations in the Amazon and Antarctica.

"The idea is that once the tower arrives in Cape Town, it arrives on Friday, and it will then leave about a week later to stop over in Namibia, Angola, the DRC and then go further up to Senegal and other places."