Meat loving South Africans tempted but say no to giant steak pizza

Last week, a South African Twitter user @Fanoza2 shared a TikTok video of two American men making a pizza with a steak as its base and topped with the classic mozzarella-pepperoni combination and it sent the country into a frenzy.

JOHANNESBURG - The Americans have done it again, this time by creating a pizza with a steak base and South Africans are going wild.

Last week, a South African Twitter user @Fanoza2 shared a TikTok video of two American men making a pizza with a steak as its base and topped with the classic mozzarella-pepperoni combination and it sent the country into a frenzy.

Given South Africa’s obsession with meat, it’s pretty much a no-brainer that the viral tweet would have the country collectively drooling over the different approach to the traditional pizza.

In the video, originally uploaded by @maxthemeatguy on TikTok, the two men can be seen assembling a pizza with a massive Tom and Jerry steak replacing the usual pizza dough which they tenderise with the power of their fists, season with some spices, and then grill to medium-rare.

The rest of the pizza is a pretty standard affair, with pizza sauce, mozzarella and pepperoni as its toppings which they then place in a pizza oven. It’s all very American.