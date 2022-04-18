Go

Meat loving South Africans tempted but say no to giant steak pizza

Last week, a South African Twitter user @Fanoza2 shared a TikTok video of two American men making a pizza with a steak as its base and topped with the classic mozzarella-pepperoni combination and it sent the country into a frenzy.

A screengrab of a steak with pizza toppings. Picture: @maxthemeatguy/YouTube
5 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Americans have done it again, this time by creating a pizza with a steak base and South Africans are going wild.

Given South Africa’s obsession with meat, it’s pretty much a no-brainer that the viral tweet would have the country collectively drooling over the different approach to the traditional pizza.

In the video, originally uploaded by @maxthemeatguy on TikTok, the two men can be seen assembling a pizza with a massive Tom and Jerry steak replacing the usual pizza dough which they tenderise with the power of their fists, season with some spices, and then grill to medium-rare.

The rest of the pizza is a pretty standard affair, with pizza sauce, mozzarella and pepperoni as its toppings which they then place in a pizza oven. It’s all very American.

Amassing over 728 quote tweets and 110 replies at the time of publication, here is what some South Africans had to say.

The TikTok user in question is no stranger to classic American overindulgence, with hits like dry-aged bologna, steak brined in pickle juice, cooking openly with a grill at a Wendy’s parking lot and a steak cooked straight from the freezer which he shares to his more than four million followers.

It’s all very binge-worthy.

Steak is awesome, pizza is awesome, but with the almost guarantee that a few days off your life would be chopped as easily as this pizza was created, would you try this tempting viral sensation?

