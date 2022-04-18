Masemola: Deaths of 3 officers in KZN floods a blow to SAPS

Two officers drowned while conducting a search and rescue mission on the Msunduzi River on Sunday. It's understood that the third cop died when her house collapsed.

JOHANNESBURG - National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola said that the deaths of three police officers in the KwaZulu-Natal floods is a blow to the organisation.

Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe: "Forty-two-year-old Sergeant Busisiwe Mjwara was conducting a river search for three victims when she got into difficulty and drowned. During the same operation, K9 Leah from the Durban Search and Rescue Unit also drowned. According to reports, Leah was attempting to assist Sergeant Mjwara when she also experienced difficulties."

Mathe said that at least 30 police officers had been affected by the floods.

She said that some had been injured and others had been displaced after their homes were washed away.