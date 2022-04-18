KZN floods: Ramaphosa to address the nation on Monday night

People's way of life was tragically interrupted when torrential rains flooded and swept away homes, ruined infrastructure and landslides damaged roads in KwaZulu-Natal.

DURBAN - President Cyril Ramphosa will address the nation on Monday evening on government's response to the catastrophic floods that have devastated KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.

The president's address comes after the Cabinet's meeting where government assessed the social and economic aftermath of flooding in the two provinces while work is under way to provide relief and rebuild.

The address is scheduled to start at 8 pm.

Meanwhile, as the weather begins to clear and access to areas is slowly being restored, there are fears that the number of missing victims could increase.

People's way of life was tragically interrupted when torrential rains flooded and swept away homes, ruined infrastructure and landslides damaged roads in KwaZulu-Natal.

The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs in the province said search and rescue teams were still working around the clock to try and assist those affected.

"The department is continuing to provide relief to those who have been affected and to also recover the people who are missing and aren't accounted for," said the department's Senzelwe Mzila.

Various private organisations have offered assistance in restoring vital infrastructure that has been massively damaged.

Mzila said the department was grateful for all the help it was receiving.

"The MEC has also commended the ongoing support that continues to be provided to communities by non-government organisations while working together with various government departments."