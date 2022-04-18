Gift or scam? Natasha McCloy lifts veil on life as a psychic

After being solicited for a psychic reading on social media, Eyewitness News' Palesa Manaleng spoke to Natasha McCloy about how she became a psychic and how to separate the scammers from the real thing.

Hi, Sorry to bother you! Im a God gifted Psychic Advisor & Love Specialist. I’m picking up a lot of energy from you. I would love to have the opportunity to read for you if you’re interested let me know! Thank you God bless 🧿💞🔮 AMEN 🙏🏾 Read a message in my Instagram DMs.

I have read on social media, in the media, and even heard on radio about people being scammed by others claiming to be psychics and being able to see one’s future.

"It your ancestors that send me to you lovely." Said the next message when I declined her offer.

According to @ScammerAlertPage, an Instagram page, true spiritualists won't solicit "tarot readings, palm readings or any type of spell work in your direct messages".

"If you receive a direct message from anyone asking you to book a reading with them, be on alert!" said the host of the page.

I did not continue my conversation with the Instagram psychic as I figured my ancestors would tell her I wasn’t interested but I did go see Natasha McCloy at the Rosebank Sunday Market.

McCloy has a website where you can find all her information and tells you what she has to offer.

"I offer very independent and highly informative readings on many aspects of your life, such as love, education, travel, finance, family, friendship, career and lifestyle changes. My clients range from CEOs with business problems to adults at emotional crossroads. If you require advice or an opinion from an unbiased source, you can consult with me," she says.

The young psychic is a popular feature at various markets across Joburg and says that a fake will always give you a vague answer.

"The proof is in the pudding! A professional psychic will tell you that if the reading does not resonate within 10 minutes, the sitter can ask for a refund. You can also tell a psychic is fake if they give vague answers or if they talk about someone putting a curse or spell on you," she said.

Growing up I only saw psychics in movies and the soapies my mother and grandmother watched and has therefore been filed in the fiction side of my brain.

"I think psychics are received very well in South Africa. In the UK, psychics are also well respected as there are so many renowned intuitions such as the Arthur Findlay College that specialise in psychic development. I guess that there will always be sectors of society who believe we are quacks," she said.

I grew up in a township and you could every now and then hear the beating of a drum as traditional healers came together.

I and possibly a vast majority of African people understand that traditional healing is an involvement of the ancestral spirit, idlozi, and the ancestors of the traditional healer.

The journey taken involves a collection of indigenous knowledge, practices, and beliefs to diagnose, treat, and prevent physical, spiritual, and mental illness and maintain a holistic sense of wellness.

The gifts, knowledge, and practices that a traditional healer possesses are passed down to them from many generations ago or through their dreams, visions, and intuition.

READ: How SA sangomas' ancient healing work is going digital

But how does one know that they are a psychic or have psychic powers to see into the future of their subject? What right of passage do they undergo?

“Psychics and sangomas always used to tell me I was gifted. I didn’t believe them as I never had any psychic visions! It was only when I went to a traditional Chinese doctor who looked at my palm and I told me I was psychic and that I should go out and develop it did I realise that psychic ability was something that you developed and that it didn’t always come naturally. I enrolled in a palmistry course at the London College of Psychic Studies and after doing some intuitive palm readings, my teacher told me he wished he had my ability. Then I knew I was on to something,” said McCloy.

Psychics don’t have a council or some sort of hierarchy and this may be why one finds critics like Professor of Psychology at the York University in Canada, James Alcock, who has spent his career looking at belief systems and debunking scientific studies of the paranormal.

The professor said in a conversation with the New York Times that he was unsurprised (albeit concerned) by the appeal of such services.

“If you look throughout history, whenever there has been some sort of upheaval or some sort of collective anxiety in society, interest in psychics has shot up,” said Professor Alcock.

As she read my palms looking and my past and possible future, McCloy does point out that maybe the lack of some sort of structure that holds people accountable and guides psychics is the reason they are seen as faking it.

“Unfortunately, there is no council and this is why we have such a bad reputation as there are so many fake psychics out there. I am not aware of any hierarchy in the psychic world. I always find the older more established psychics are always willing to offer wisdom and knowledge to us younger ones,” said McCloy.

The are various ways for a psychic to channel the spirits such as tea leaves, runes, itching, palm reading, tarots and just plain channeling.

“I love the palm. I find it fascinating how the lines we were born with tell us so much about our personality, our health, our goals, our dreams, our childhoods, the way we approach our relationships, and also about our psychic abilities. I have always been fascinated with the Tarot. I feel that it is the most accurate form of divination to give you the answers that you really need.”

Whether one believes in psychic powers or not it doesn’t take away from the fact that they have been real-life cases where the psychics helped law enforcement with cases. Readers Digest published an article on 20 stories where psychics actually helped solve crimes.

McCloy herself said that she was part of the investigation into the missing Lenasia school teacher, Naadira Vanker.

"I worked on the case of missing Lenasia school teacher Naadira Vanker, who was abducted from her apartment and killed. Her family contacted us to see if we could find her and who was responsible. It was heartbreaking,” she said.

Naadira Vanker’s story was all over the news: two men broke into her home, kidnapped her and later killed her and buried her in a shallow grave.

McCloy said that the hardest thing about her gift was telling people the hard truth.

"Telling people the hard truth, usually what they don’t want to hear or expect to hear, but I have learned sugar coating does not help the situation nor does it aid my credibility as a psychic."

As we finish our session with her reading my Angel cards, she says whether people believe that she has powers or not is not her problem and that Hollywood has ruined the image of psychics.

"Everyone is entitled to their opinion. I think that Hollywood has put far too much emphasis on us being guru’s or Nostradamus, when all that we are, are simple people who have the ability to communicate with the Spirit world,” McCloy said.