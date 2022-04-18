Family of SAPS member who drowned in KZN still in shock

On Sunday morning, 42-year-old Busisiwe Mjwara was conducting a search in the Msunduzi River for three victims who drowned earlier this week when she got into difficulty in the water and drowned.

DURBAN - The family of Pietermaritzburg Search and Rescue police officer Sergeant Busisiwe Mjwara - who drowned at the weekend while searching for flood victims - say they were still shocked by her death.

On Sunday morning, the 42-year-old was conducting a search in the Msunduzi River for three victims who drowned earlier this week when she got into difficulty in the water and drowned. She was airlifted to a local hospital but was tragically declared dead on arrival.

During the same operation, K9 Leah - from the Durban Central Search and Rescue unit - also drowned. It’s understood she had jumped into the river as well to try and assist Mjwara.

Earlier on Monday, Eyewitness News spoke to Mjwara’s brother-in-law, who detailed his utter disbelief at the news.

Mali Mjwara was working on Sunday when he got a phone call to say a senior officer was en route to speak to him.

He said he heard the police helicopters circling overhead earlier but hadn’t thought much of it. After the call, however, he started to become concerned about his brother - Mjwara’s husband, who is also a police officer and had been working the night before.

When the senior officer arrived, he was in tears and Mjwara knew immediately that something was terribly wrong.

But when he found out it was in fact his sister-in-law who had died, he was shocked and described the feeling as similar to a dream.

He had spoken to her hours earlier after having seen her on the news the day prior.

Mjwara said his sister-in-law had always dreamt of becoming a policewoman and that despite the emotional toll her work took on her - often leaving her in tears at the end of the day - that she couldn't see herself doing anything else.

He described her as a hero. She leaves behind two young daughters.