Easter weekend may result in rise in COVID-19 cases - expert

JOHANNESBURG - As travelers make their way back from their Easter Weekend break, scientists say any events that took place this weekend may result in a rise in COVID-19 infections.

The number of new infections and deaths has remained relatively low in recent weeks.

But this weekend, churches hit back at the government on the recent regulations.

Last week, the International Federation of Christian Churches said it would not be requiring proof of vaccination from congregants as per the regulations.

The Easter Weekend is when most churches welcome a larger than normal number of congregants.

Many buildings were packed during services and concerts over the last few days.

Epidemiologist Dr Jody Boffa said this may translate into the number of infections.

"It's holiday time and there are a lot of people that gather together indoors and when it's cooler this time of year, people are closing their windows. So, if we are looking potentially at one of the new variants, I would say we are on our way to getting sick."

But director at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases Professor Adrian Puren said at this stage, there was no way of knowing what the effect may be.

"It depends on the level of contact but there are many factors that contribute, so we may see an increase but it's difficult to tell."

The country has hit the back end of the fourth wave of COVID-19 and is currently braving an imminent fifth wave.