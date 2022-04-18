CoCT says 260 homes were destroyed in Joe Slovo informal settlement fire

It said 767 residents have been affected, a lower number than initial estimate.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town on Monday said 260 homes had been destroyed and more than 700 residents affected following a blaze that ripped through the Joe Slovo informal settlement in Langa.

The fire erupted on Saturday evening and was extinguished by midnight.

It said 767 residents have been affected, a lower number than initial estimate.

The South African Social Security Agency and Gift of the Givers are in the area providing humanitarian support while the city's water and sanitation department is delivering 10 chemical toilets to the site.

The city said the solid waste department had not been able to clear the fire debris yet because some residents had started to rebuild their structures.

"The final registration tally is lower than the initial estimate and for that, we are very grateful. The city services and partners remain on scene to provide support and relief to the residents who have lost everything while an emergency shelter was made available at a church hall. The demand has been very low as most individuals prefer to stay with friends or relatives," said the city's Eddie Andrews.