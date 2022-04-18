CoCT asks Langa residents to name those who tampered with fire hoses

Crews were deployed to the area shortly after the blaze broke out on Saturday evening.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town is on Monday calling on residents in Langa's Joe Slovo Informal Settlement to help identify those responsible for tampering with fire hoses that were used during firefighting efforts in the area.

About 300 homes were destroyed leaving more than a thousand people displaced.

The city's JP Smith said several hoses were cut, hampering firefighting efforts.

He said it was mind-boggling that people would behave in this manner while scores of families' lives were being turned upside down.

"The vast majority of people in the community want to have a decent life and for their kids to be safe but there are some people in every community that have other agendas, who make it their life to tackle firefighters, pelt them with stones, attack them with spades, assault them and throw bricks at them."

Smith said this was not the first time water hoses were cut while fire crews were dousing a blaze.

"I've personally been on sight at a fire some years ago where the water pressure died and when we walked back along with the hose, the hose had been severed."

He said in previous instances, officials found fires were started as a result of disputes between different groupings in a community.

"And that we have seen in places that we arrive in and try to settle the fire and the one part of the community is attacking the other part, trying to prevent us from putting out the fire. We are told afterwards that this is an intercommunity dispute."