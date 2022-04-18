City Power hopes to restore Eldorado Park electricity by Wednesday

A City Power substation that caught fire in Eldorado Park is still being repaired, leaving hundreds of residents without electricity.

The utility said that technical teams had been on site since Thursday's blaze.

City Power said that they were working around the clock to restore electricity to the area by Wednesday.

Spokesperson Isaac Mangena said that security has been beefed up to secure the network.

"We are doing whatever we can do to ensure that we put the teams to ensure that they deal with the worst cable theft that has happened, but also when we are done with the incident of the fire and power is restored, we're expecting that we will have this sporadic localised outages in these areas that were affected by these fires," Mangena said.