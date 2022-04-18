16 people killed on Gauteng roads as holidaymakers return home

Traffic is congested on the major routes leading into the Gauteng province and officials have set up roadblocks to check the roadworthiness of vehicles and deal with any motorists who may be disobeying the rules of the road.

JOHANNESBURG - As the Easter weekend draws to a close and holidaymakers return home, sixteen people have died on Gauteng roads, eight of them were pedestrians.

Traffic police officials have been deployed to various entry points and toll plazas on Monday.

Gauteng traffic police spokesperson Sello Maremane is urging road users to be extra cautious as they drive back into the province.

"There are about 2,461 vehicles per hour passing through the toll gate at Phumlani Plaza. There's about 1,200 per hour are passing through De Hoek Plaza."