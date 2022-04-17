Ramaphosa postpones Saudi Arabia visit to focus on deadly KZN floods

President Cyril Ramaphosa has postponed a visit to Saudi Arabia to focus on government’s intervention in flood-hit KwaZulu-Natal.

The president was due to leave for the kingdom on Tuesday but has put the trip on hold so he can meet with his ministers.

The president would assess how government, in partnership with civil society organisations and communities, were addressing the crisis.

The area has been hit by more rain after the deadliest storm to hit the country has killed nearly 400 people and left thousands homeless.

Emergency services have been on high alert as recovery operations and humanitarian relief takes place.

The death toll rose to 398 while 27 people were still missing with more than 40,000 people now homeless.

The numbers were expected to rise as mop-up operations continued.

Ramaphosa has called for all hands on deck and said they were standing by the people of KwaZulu-Natal and would provide social and material support.