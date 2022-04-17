Lack of clean drinking water a ‘major concern’, says Gift of the Givers

Relief workers in flood-hit KwaZulu-Natal are raising the alarm over water shortages.

JOHANNESBURG - Relief workers in flood-hit KwaZulu-Natal are raising the alarm over water shortages.

Different organisations have been working around the clock to try and assist those affected by the floods this week, among them Gift of the Givers.

And while the organisation’s Imtiaz Sooliman said their main focus was on trying to locate those who were missing, he said a lack of water has also become a major concern.

“The big request has come for water – even from people not affected by the floods because the water purification system isn’t working because they’ve been damaged by the floods. So lots of Durban, Tongaat and Verulam are without water and because it’s the weekend, a lot of companies can’t comply. So, those are all challenges for water, but we’ve been able to supply a few truckloads of water.”