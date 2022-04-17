Hundreds homeless after fire rips through Joe Slovo informal settlement

No fatalities have been reported from the blaze on Saturday but the City of Cape Town estimates that more than 300 homes have been damaged.

CAPE TOWN - More than 1,000 people are without a roof over their heads after a fire ripped through Joe Slovo informal settlement in Langa in Cape Town.

No fatalities have been reported from the blaze on Saturday but the City of Cape Town estimates that more than 300 homes have been damaged.

Officials were on the scene assessing the damages and the needs of those affected.

The fire broke out just before 6pm on Saturday nights.

Massive flames and plumes of smoke could be seen from the N2 highway as the fire ripped through a section of the Joe Slovo informal settlement.