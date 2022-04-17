Human rights activist Rhoda Kadalie remembered following her passing

Rafiq Wagiet | Zain Johnson speaks to SA Human Rights Commissioner, Rev. Chris NIssen.

Rhoda Kadalie, 68, died following a battle with lung cancer

She was a former commissioner of the SA Human Rights Commission

Kadalie also helped establish the Gender Equity Unit at the University of the Western Cape.

Human rights activist Rhoda Kadalie has passed away at the age of 68 following a battle with lung cancer.

Kadalie, who served as commissioner of the South African Human Rights Commission in the 1990s, was known for her fierce activism against injustice and for her active role in the fight against apartheid.

She was also a strong campaigner for women's rights, going on to play a pivotal role in the establishment of the Gender Equity Unit at the University of the Western Cape.

She was also a director at the Impumelelo Centre for Social Innovation, which provides assistance to underprivileged communities.

She was a hard-working, questioning, forthright person. You either like it or you don't like it, but that was Rhoda. Chris Nissen - SA Human Rights commissioner

She was very active in student politics. But also as an academic, assisting in the transformation of the University of the Western Cape. Chris Nissen - SA Human Rights commissioner

Challenging and complex, yet always a friend in troubled times. Rest in peace, Rhoda Kadalie Jonathan Jansen (@JJ_Stellies) April 16, 2022