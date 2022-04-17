Here are the week's top podcasts that you might have missed

JOHANNESBURG - It's been a tumultuous week for the country, but you might not know that thanks to load shedding making an unwelcome return. Not to worry, EWN will catch you up on everything that happened this week.

- Black Coffee looks back at Grammy-winning moment

Anele and the Club chat to South African artist, Black Coffee, about winning his first Grammy. The DJ, whose real name is Nkosinathi Maphumulo, joined the team for a conversation about being the first African to win a Grammy award in the Best Dance/Electronic Album category. Catch up on the congenial interview on the below link:

- Anele is sort of taking a break from radio

The host of the best breakfast show in Joburg, Anele Mdoda, is taking a well-deserved break from her seat and no need to worry, she will be back on-air in July. The presenter will bring back valuable knowledge on the latest innovations in broadcasting for the benefit of the breakfast show and the 947 station. Take a listen to the audio below for more for more:

- How does the Vaccine Injury No-fault Compensation Scheme work?

If you are a victim of any injury after getting the COVID-19 jab, this interview may be for you. Clement Manyathela speaks to Secretariat of National Immunisation Safety Expert Committee, Marione Schonfeldt, about how the scheme works and if there have been any pay-outs since its implementation. Take a listen on the link below:

- Senzo Meyiwa: The trial of the murder accused

The murder trial of high-profile Bafana Bafana star, Senzo Meyiwa, was supposed to commerce on Monday, only to be postponed to Tuesday morning to allow the defence lawyers time to consult with the accused. Proceedings were once again postponed in the Pretoria High Court on Tuesday to allow one of the five accused the opportunity to build his special plea. Mandy Wiener had Kgomotso Modise an EWN reporter in studio to unpack the case.

- KZN in turmoil due to devastating flooding

This is probably the one saddest stories in our country at the moment that you need to know about. CapeTalk’s John Maytham spoke to Gift of the Givers founder, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, about the ongoing situation in KwaZulu-Natal. Heavy rains and floods have caused incalculable disruption, damage and over 300 deaths.

- South Africa 'needs a political overhaul'

There’s no shortage of South Africans fed up with our political climate. Throw a stone and you’ll fine someone that has an opinion. CapeTalk’s Refilwe Moloto speaks to community activist Mbali Ntuli and former Gauteng Premier Mbhazima Shilowa on reimagining South Africa’s political landscape.

- Your knee operation could cause erectile dysfunction

Let's close the week with some humour, hey? In a classic case of outright fibbing, Whackhead calls up a man preparing to go into surgery and tells him the knee operation he's about to get might cause erectile dysfunction. You can guess where things go to from there or you can listen to the audio below to find out.