Funerary businesses asked to refrain from taking advantage of KZN flood victims

The National Funeral Practitioners Association said on Sunday that undertakers should not overwhelm themselves with burial requests for the sake of making money.

KWAZULU-NATAL - There are calls for businesses to refrain from taking advantage of people and families affected by the floods in KwaZulu-Natal.

The association raised concerns over funeral parlours that may use this time to enrich themselves and not put the bereaved families first.

Spokesperson Muzi Hlengwa said the association would be monitoring how its members conducted funerals across the province.

Hlengwa said a backlog in burials was expected in the coming weeks as the death toll was expected to increase.

“We’ve got more than 400 deaths and if someone comes in and says ‘I’m donating maybe 100 funerals’ it means 100 funeral parlours will lose business. It’s good if we’re losing business just because one is donating from his/her good heart, but if we’re losing business to a crook who’s pretending that they’re donating, it is uncalled for.”