Eskom implements stage 2 loadshedding until Wednesday

Eskom has announced that loadshedding will be implemented from 4pm on Sunday until 5am on Wednesday.

Loadshedding will be implemented from 16h00 on Sunday until 05:00 on Wednesday 20 April, Eskom announced in a statement on Sunday afternoon.

The power utility says the loss of four additional generation units at Matla, Tutuka, Duvha and Arnot power stations over the past 24 hours, exacerbated by the delay in units returning to service at Camden, Matla, Grootvlei and Tutuka power stations has necessitated the implementation of loadshedding.

Residents who are supplied with electricity directly from the City of Cape Town will only have load shedding from 22h00 on Sunday.