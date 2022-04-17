443 people now confirmed dead as a result of KZN floods

Rafiq Wagiet | KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala says a further 63 people are still missing.

443 have now been confirmed dead as a result of KZN floods, KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala announced on Sunday.

A further 63 people remain missing.

Rescue efforts are continuing in parts of the province where several thousands of people have already been displaced.

KwaZulu-Natal has been declared a disaster area, allowing for billions of rands to be earmarked for disaster relief in the province.