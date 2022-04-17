Go

443 people now confirmed dead as a result of KZN floods

Screengrab of containers drifting in floodwaters in KZN from video posted by Eyewitness News @ewnreporter

| KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala says a further 63 people are still missing.

443 have now been confirmed dead as a result of KZN floods, KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala announced on Sunday.

A further 63 people remain missing.

Rescue efforts are continuing in parts of the province where several thousands of people have already been displaced.

KwaZulu-Natal has been declared a disaster area, allowing for billions of rands to be earmarked for disaster relief in the province.

Organisations like Gift of the Givers are providing assistance to those affected by the floods, by providing food, water and other essentials.

The NGO has appealed to South Africans to donate bottled water, clothing and non-perishable foods.

Meanwhile, social service officials are assisting affected residents with applications for new identity documents and birth certificates, among others.

Many of those affected by the disaster will need to replace important documents like that have been lost in the floods.

