Public protector to visit flood ravaged KZN to assess needs

KWAZULU-NATAL - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is assembling a team to keep tabs on government’s relief efforts in flood ravaged KwaZulu-Natal.

On Good Friday, Mkhwebane visited some of the hardest hit parts of the province, including KwaMashu, Ntuzuma, Lindela and Molweni.

Her spokesperson, Oupa Segwale, said in KwaMashu, specifically, many were still thought to be buried under the rubble and wreckage the floods had left in its wake.

“Many more people were in dire need of food, clothes and sanitary supplies. Some have lost important paperwork such as birth certificates and identity documents. Others were taken in by neighbours after their houses were washed away.”

The public protector will be working with the KwaMashu Business Forum to identify affected families and individuals in the coming days. Segwale said her team would then share this information with the relevant organs of state and would monitor whether resources intended for relief efforts were being used for these purposes.

“Wrapping up her visit, Advocate Mkhwebane reiterated her earlier call for organs of state to be circumspect and exercise prudence as they go about lending support to the affected communities with a view to ensuring that whatever resources that have been availed for aid are used solely for the intended purpose.”

ROYAL VISIT EXPECTED

Amazulu King Misizulu ka Zwelithini was also expected to visit flood victims on Saturday as rescue efforts continued.

The king would be joined by Premier Sihle Zikalala, eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda along with and entrepreneurs Patrice and Precious Motsepe.

The visit is part of efforts to assess the extent of the damage and determine what assistance was needed.

At least 395 people have died from the devastating floods and hundreds of families have been displaced.

CUT OFF

Meanwhile, residents of Umlazi and Lamontville remain cut off from the rest of Durban.

Umlazi and Lamontville townships which are near the two collapsed bridges connecting the townships to the N2 highway are one of the worst-hit areas in the province.

Municipal trucks were seen this morning beginning to repair the collapsed bridge.