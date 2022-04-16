Man accused of running dagga lab back in court soon

CAPE TOWN - The case against a man accused of operating a dagga lab has been postponed to 28 April.

28-year-old Jakobus Lourens appeared in the Virginia Magistrate’s Court on Thursday on charges of dealing and operating a hydroponic cannabis lab.

He was been arrested two days earlier when police officers searched his property in Virginia after receiving a tip off.

During the search the team established that the garage and the another building on the premises were apparently set-up for the cultivation of cannabis.

Officers seized equipment, chemicals, growing lights and several dagga plants, dried and raw dagga amounting to more than R70,000.

Lourens was granted R3,000 bail.