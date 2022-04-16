Go

Man accused of running dagga lab back in court soon

The case against a man accused of operating a dagga lab has been postponed until later this month.

Image copyright: cendeced/123rf.com
Image copyright: cendeced/123rf.com
20 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The case against a man accused of operating a dagga lab has been postponed to 28 April.

28-year-old Jakobus Lourens appeared in the Virginia Magistrate’s Court on Thursday on charges of dealing and operating a hydroponic cannabis lab.

He was been arrested two days earlier when police officers searched his property in Virginia after receiving a tip off.

During the search the team established that the garage and the another building on the premises were apparently set-up for the cultivation of cannabis.

Officers seized equipment, chemicals, growing lights and several dagga plants, dried and raw dagga amounting to more than R70,000.

Lourens was granted R3,000 bail.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA