Go

IN PICTURES: KZN counting the costs of deadly floods

Umlazi and Lamontville townships which are near the two collapsed bridges connecting the townships to the N2 highway are one of the worst-hit areas in the province.

Residents of Umlazi township stand over a bridge and watch containers that fell over at a container storage facility following heavy rains and winds in Durban, on 12 April 2022. Picture: Phill Magakoe/AFP
Residents of Umlazi township stand over a bridge and watch containers that fell over at a container storage facility following heavy rains and winds in Durban, on 12 April 2022. Picture: Phill Magakoe/AFP
27 minutes ago

Overnight rains on Friday had residents in KwaZulu-Natal on edge and fearing for the worst.

Umlazi and Lamontville townships which are near the two collapsed bridges connecting the townships to the N2 highway are one of the worst-hit areas in the province.

Municipal trucks were seen this morning beginning to repair the collapsed bridge.

Images by Xolile Bhengu/Eyewitness News.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA