EC police officer arrested on fraud allegations

CAPE TOWN - An Eastern Cape police officer has landed himself in trouble with authorities and will make a first court appearance next week.

The Hawks arrested the 37-year-old detective sergeant on Thursday on fraud allegations.

Earlier this month members of the Matatiele Dog Unit arrested a man on drug-related charges and impounded his vehicle.

After having appeared in court and having been released on bail the accused went to the police station to enquire about his vehicle where he was referred to the investigating officer.

The Hawks' Yolisa Mgolodela explained, “He is reported to have been referred to the investigating officer who is said to have told him to organise a sum of R2,000 to get his vehicle back. The matter was reported to the Bizana Serious Corruption Investigation team for probing which resulted in the apprehension of the investigating officer on 14 April 2022."