City Power works to restore electricity after Eldorado Park substation fire

City Power says teams have been working on restoring electricity to the south of Johannesburg since the Eldorado Park substation caught fire.

The cause of a fire at Eldorado Park electricity substation on 15 April 2022 is being investigated. Picture: @CityPowerJhb/Twitter
42 minutes ago

The substation was in flames early Friday morning, resulting in a blackout in the area but the fire has since been extinguished.

City Power said more work needed to be done before the substation would be back to full operation.

The utility said although some cables still needed to be replaced, technical teams successfully tested transformers, meaning they could still be used at the station.

City Power’s Isaac Mangena added security had also been beefed up to prevent vandalism.

