City Power works to restore electricity after Eldorado Park substation fire

JOHANNESBURG - City Power says teams have been working on restoring electricity to the south of Johannesburg since the Eldorado Park substation caught fire.

The substation was in flames early Friday morning, resulting in a blackout in the area but the fire has since been extinguished.



City Power said more work needed to be done before the substation would be back to full operation.

The utility said although some cables still needed to be replaced, technical teams successfully tested transformers, meaning they could still be used at the station.

City Power’s Isaac Mangena added security had also been beefed up to prevent vandalism.