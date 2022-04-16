Joburg City Power hopes to restore power soon after receiving 3,000 calls

City Power says it hopes to restore electricity to most affected areas, including Hursthill, Randburg and Wilgeheuwel after receiving more than 3,000 outage calls from customers.

JOHANNESBURG – Johannesburg’s City Power says it hopes to restore electricity to most affected areas, including Hursthill, Randburg and Wilgeheuwel after receiving more than 3,000 outage calls from customers.

They have been without electricity this Friday afternoon while in Eldorado Park a sub-station fire left residents without electricity and caused extensive damage to the infrastructure.

The utility said its technicians were working to get the lights back on but Eldorado Park residents will have to wait until Wednesday.

Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse visited the area earlier.

The damage had a knock-on effect on nearby sub-stations such as Orlando, Nirvana and Eikenhof, also interrupting water supply to some areas.

The utility’s Isaac Mangena said, “Because of the smoke and the inter-connectedness of these substations, Orlando Fordsburg has also tripped. Eldorado Park is fed from Orlando Fordsburg line so it also tripped upstream so we are also having some areas that are out.”

Mangena added Eldorado Park residents may have to go three days without power.

Power has since been restored in some affected parts, including Nancefield.

Meanwhile, a cable theft incident was reported at the Cydna Station near Norwood.