Tunisia journalist detained after criticising ministry on social media

TUNIS - Tunisia's SNJT journalists' union has denounced the detention of a journalist who had criticised the interior ministry on social media, calling it a "backwards step" for freedom of expression.

Chahrazed Akacha, editor-in-chief of a news website, was detained on suspicion of "harming other people's peace through public telecommunication networks", the union said late Thursday.

The authorities had been acting on an order Thursday from the public prosecutor in Ariana, near Tunis, it said in a statement.

The proceedings were launched after Akacha, a critic of President Kais Saied's July 2021 power grab, hit out at the ministry on her Facebook page.

Two days before her detention, Akacha had accused Interior Minister Taoufik Charfeddine of "setting the dogs loose" to attack her following her remarks.

Her detention was a new sign of "a real backwards step in press freedom and freedom of expression in Tunisia", the SNJT said.

Akacha told local television on 12 April she had already been questioned once for undermining the dignity of the interior minister, the head of state and national security.

The judiciary "continues to consider journalists who express their ideas... as dangerous elements for society", the union said, calling for Akacha's immediate release.

In late March, the SNJT had accused authorities of using state apparatuses to "silence and intimidate" journalists after a correspondent was detained for refusing to reveal his sources.