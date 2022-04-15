Some KZN communities losing hope of receiving govt assistance - activist group

As authorities rally resources to assist victims of the floods in KwaZulu-Natal, there’s concern that some communities are not receiving the help they so desperately need.

As the death toll climbs to over 340, the province’s rescue teams are inundated with calls for help, with scores of others cut off from accessing food, water and even electricity.

Roads have caved in, making access to some areas near impossible.

Activist group Abahlali Basemjondolo’s Mqapheli Bonono said that communities like those living in Ward 15 in Ekukhanyeni were beginning to lose hope.

"People are still stranded, still unattended and they have lost hope that they will get help from the government and some of them have experienced that - this was not the first time; they always register and then don't get the assistance," Bonono said.

More than 40,000 people have been affected by the floods and efforts to restore power, and access to drinking water are expected to yield results on Friday.