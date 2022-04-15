Ramaphosa visits ZCC bishops ahead of Easter break

Every year, millions of ZCC followers make the trip to Moria just outside Polokwane for one of the biggest church gatherings in the country.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa has visited Bishop Dr Barnabase Lekganyane and Bishop Dr Joseph Lekganyane of the Zion Christian Church (ZCC) ahead of the Easter break.

During the visit, Ramaphosa thanked the two churches for their participation in saving lives during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ZCC first called off its annual mass pilgrimage to Moria in 2020 due to the spread of the coronavirus.



The ANC’s Pule Mabe said: "We appreciate the continued role played by churches in its overall existence and they have been commended for providing leadership in saving the lives of our people by fully complying with regulations set out during the state of disaster."